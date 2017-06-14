New romance alert! Charlize Theron has a new man in her life and he's awfully familiar to Hollywood circles.

According to OK! magazine, the actress has been quietly dating Halle Berry's ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry. On June 14, the DailyMail.com published images of them that were apparently taken in May at the Santa Monica Pier. In the images, the duo looks very flirtatious.

"They are really into each other,' a source told OK!. "Its still the early days so they want to keep things discreet, but they have a genuine connection and obviously a huge attraction."

The duo reportedly met at their children's Los Angeles school when they continued to run into each other at drop offs and pick ups and the mag said they bonded at play dates and parenting events.

"They've had dinner together a few times and talk often when they're not together," the source said. "Gabriel's trying to play it cool but Charlize is smitten. The more they get to know each other the more they realize they have a lot in common."

Gabriel dated Halle from 2006 to 2010. They share a 9-year-old daughter, Nahla. Charlize has two children, Jackson, 6, and August, who she adopted in 2015.

"[Charlize and Gabriel] are at the point in their lives where they crave serenity and friendship," the source told OK!. "They can converse about the simple things in life."