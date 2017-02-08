Chris Evans and Jenny Slate have pulled the plug on their romance less than a year after they started dating, according to a new report in Us Weekly.

A source tells Us that the split was recent and within the last several weeks -- distance, it seems, was detrimental to them.

"It was completely amicable and a mutual decision due to conflicting schedules and they remain very close friends," says the source.

It was first reported in May 2016 that the "Captain America" star and the "Parks and Recreation" actress had begun dating. They made their red carpet debut as a couple at the premiere of "The Secret Life of Pets" last June.

"I haven't really had a large premiere before, so it's nice to have someone who knows how it goes," she told ET at the time. "It's kind of like I got my dream 7th grade boyfriend. We didn't know each other growing up, but we grew up about a half hour away from each other. We've been friends for a while."

The former couple met while filming the movie "Gifted" together.

"I didn't know what to expect when I met Chris. I was a little scared because I kind of felt like, Well, I don't know him. He's a giant man with huge muscles and he's Captain America," she told Anna Faris' podcast during a joint interview with Chris. "How could we ever connect? [But the] first night that we hung out, I was like, Wow, I could hang out with Chris for, like, 90 hours."

Chris felt equally as smitten. "Oddly enough, I've only known Jenny for a few months, which is insane to say because we're like the same animal," he said during the same interview.