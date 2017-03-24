Christina El Moussa's dating life is already on ice!

The "Flip or Flop" star was spotted with a mystery man at the Anaheim Ducks hockey game on March 23, E! News said. However, it turns out, that was more interested in a man on the ice.

E! reported that Christina has been dating hockey player Nate Thompson for "about a month." It turns out, she was also at another game supporting Nate earlier in the week.

"She was in a really good mood," an eyewitness who saw her at the recent game said. "They were standing together, clapping alone and with everyone else."

On March 13, Nate shared an image of him and Christina, as well as others, on Instagram during the Lady Ducks fashion show, a charity event for the Children's Hospital of Orange County. They were supposedly seen chatting in January at another charity event, too.

In February, the reality TV star split with boyfriend Gary Anderson. Afterward, her rep implied that she would be single for a long time.

"Christina is single and being in a relationship is the last thing on her mind," her rep said. "She is taking this time to focus on her children and herself."

The day at the rink came a day after she and her 6-year-old daughter, Taylor, had a mother-daughter photoshoot date for L Space Swim in bikinis. She shared a few photos from the shoot to her social media pages.

Since she and her husband Tarek El Moussa split in May 2016, the couple has been co-parenting their children, Taylor and 19-month-old Brayden. In mid March, both Christina and Tarek posted a photo of the estranged couple with their daughter following a play that the little one starred in.

While Brayden is still a bit too young to understand, Taylor is quite aware that her parents aren't together. Christina told People that it was difficult to explain their split to Taylor.

"At first, we just tried to be really vague," she said. "We're always remodeling our house or the yard, so when I moved out with the kids temporarily, we didn't really get into it, and she didn't ask."

"Taylor asked if we could get back together," she added. "We had to explain that sometimes couples get divorced but that she and Brayden are our No. 1 priority. We'll always be a family."