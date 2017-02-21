"Flip or Flop" star Christina El Moussa is back on the market, but it has nothing to do with real estate.

The reality TV star has split with contractor Gary Anderson, her boyfriend of several months, Us Weekly reports.

"Christina is single and being in a relationship is the last thing on her mind," her rep Cassandra Zebisch told Us. "She is taking this time to focus on her children and herself."

A source told Us that Christina and Gary "broke up because of too many outside pressures."

Over the weekend, her estranged husband and "Flip or Flop" costar Tarek El Moussa posted an image to Instagram of he and the former couple's two children, Taylor, 6, and Brayden, 18 months.

"On #set today with my #loves!!:I love creating #memories on camera together.. many many #years from now we will sit with our #grandkids and binge watch #fliporflop!!," he wrote. "So #lucky to do what we do! Just LOVE them."

Christina and Tarek split in May 2016 following an incident in which he fled the family home with a gun.

On Jan. 25 a report surfaced that claimed Christina was disgusted with her ex and they rarely speak off-camera.

"The mood differs day to day, but Christina avoids Tarek," a source told Us, adding that Tarek "does things to piss her off, like bragging loudly about sleeping with girls."

Since splitting, Tarek has reportedly had a relationship with one of the couple's three nannies, as well as that woman's friend.

Christina, Us' source said, "thinks Tarek is an absolute pig."

Tarek, though, has taken issue with many of the reports that have been critical of him. In January, he shared a message on Instagram blasting the "fake news."

Recently, Tarek spoke with Us about continuing to work on their reality show, despite their contentious divorce.

"It's like anything. You have good days and bad days," he said. "It was a stressful time, but we had to do our job. Our job is to film a show and flip houses. But our most important job is to co-parent."