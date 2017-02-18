Tarek El Moussa is putting his children first!

The "Flip or Flop" star has been embattled with drama this year in the midst of his divorce from his estranged wife Christina.

But on Friday, Feb. 17, the reality TV star shared a photo of his children -- Taylor, 6, and Brayden, 17 months -- visiting him at work.

On #set today with my #loves!!:I love creating #memories on camera together.. many many #years from now we will sit with our #grandkids and binge watch #fliporflop!! So #lucky to do what we do! Just LOVE them❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on Feb 17, 2017 at 2:11pm PST

The quality family time is surely a welcome distraction for Tarek who has been plagued by drama for the past few months.

Tarek filed for divorce from Christina in January, but the onetime couple still plan to work together on the reality show "Flip or Flop." They reunited in late January in Las Vegas for an Investor Summit.

Despite their failed marriage, though, it seems like Tarek and Christina are trying to make things work for their children.

"They have nothing but respect for each other," a source told E! News. "They are co-parenting successfully. They will be in each other's lives forever."