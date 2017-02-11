In spite of their ongoing divorce proceedings, "Flip or Flop" stars Tarek El Moussa and Christina El Moussa were all smiles during the 2017 Investor Summit in Las Vegas on Feb. 10.

The meetup marked the first time the duo have been seen together in an official capacity since Tarek filed to divorce Christina after seven years of marriage in early January 2017.

"Me and #christina on the #big #stage having #fun and teaching folks how to #flip #houses!! #goodtimes #lovespeakingtogether," the father of two captioned a photo of himself and his ex on Instagram.

Me and #christina on the #big #stage having #fun and teaching folks how to #flip #houses!! #goodtimes #lovespeakingtogether A photo posted by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on Feb 10, 2017 at 5:57pm PST

Christina also took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and Tarek.

"Fun event at #successpath #investor #summit ... great meeting our students," she wrote in the caption of a group photo.

Fun event at #successpath #investor #summit ... great meeting our students ❤ A photo posted by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Feb 10, 2017 at 6:21pm PST

Fellow house flipper Bryan Mai got in on the action too, posting a selfie with the HGTV stars on stage during the summit.

"On the Big Stage with these two #beautiful people!!!!" he captioned the photo in part. "Such a great time and so much fun giving back to all these #students!!!! Can't thank you enough @christinaelmoussa and @therealtarekelmoussa for all the #inspiration , #motivation and #knowledge you've given all of us!!!! Love you guys!!!!!!"

On the Big Stage with these two #beautiful people!!!! Such a great time and so much fun giving back to all these #students!!!! Can't thank you enough @christinaelmoussa and @therealtarekelmoussa for all the #inspiration , #motivation and #knowledge you've given all of us!!!! Love you guys!!!!!! 💙💙🙏🙏🙏👍👍👍👊👊😵😵😵😵😵🎙🎙🎙 #vegas #publicspeaking #mc #fliporflop #hgtv #fun #makingmemories #goodtimes #givingback #love #family #home #realestate #tarekandchristina #elmoussamultch #lol #teamzurixx #investors #igdaily #instagood #bestoftheday #lovemylife #hustle #chicago #bryandmai A photo posted by Bryan (@bryandmai) on Feb 10, 2017 at 9:05pm PST

Christina and Tarek, who revealed in December 2016 that they'd called in quits on their marriage, have said that they plan to continue their professional relationship.

The parents of daughter Taylor and son Brayden -- who were last seen together sharing a coffee date not long after announcing their split -- have actually both moved on with other people: Christina and contractor Gary Anderson are an item, while Tarek was spotted with a mystery woman in early February.

The former couple have made headlines continuously throughout early 2017 as stories have surfaced alleging that Tarek emotionally abused Christina on the set of "Flip or Flop."

The rumors prompted Tarek to release a statement about his relationship with his ex: "No matter the lies, innuendo, salacious gossip and 'fake news' that is thrown at me from irresponsible media outlets via anonymous sources, I will keep my focus on what matters most which is co-parenting our children and working hard on our businesses," he said in January.

An E! News source reiterated Tarek's claims that things are fine between him and Christina.

"They have nothing but respect for each other," said the insider. "They are co-parenting successfully. They will be in each other's lives forever."

But an Us Weekly source countered that Christina thinks her ex is "an absolute pig" and that things are often tense between the duo on the set of "Flip or Flop," where they rarely interact once the cameras stop rolling.

"The mood differs day to day, but Christina avoids Tarek," said the spy, adding that Tarek "does things to piss her off, like bragging loudly about sleeping with girls."

Yikes!