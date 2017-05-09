Conrad Hilton was supposed to be arraigned in court on May 9, but he wasn't after refusing to leave his jail cell.

The brother of Paris Hilton never made it on the bus that was destined for the courthouse, so he'll spend another night in jail, TMZ reported after Conrad no-showed his arraignment.

Apparently law enforcement can't force anyone out of their jail cell without a court order, in which case they can physically remove them, but most people willingly leave because it could mean less time in the clink.

The arraignment has been moved to May 10.

Conrad, 23, was arrested on May 6 after allegedly stealing a Bentley that belonged to his ex-girlfriend's father, Rick Salomon, the same man with whom Paris made an infamous sex tape. After stealing the car from Rick's home, Conrad then reportedly drove it to the ex's house and tried to break in.

Hunter Salomon, the ex, has a restraining order against Conrad, who was arrested for violating the restraining order and grand theft auto. Aside from his famous last name and family, his arrest became bigger news when video of his interaction with police was posted showing him shouting homophobic and racist slurs.

A few hours before he skipped his arrangement, TMZ reported that the Hilton family was hoping to use the arrest to get Conrad professional help.

Robert Shapiro, the Hilton family attorney, told TMZ he would ask the judge to only let Conrad out of the slammer if he agreed to enter a hospital and let doctors diagnose his mental state.

This is hardly Conrad's first run-in with the law. Conrad was arrested twice in a span of four months in 2015. The first occurred when he was arrested for threatening passengers and flight attendants aboard an international flight. After he was arrested, he admitted to smoking pot on the plane's bathroom and threatening to kill one of the flight attendants. At that point Conrad entered himself into a rehab facility, and he was sentenced to probation and community service.

A few months later he was arrested for violating a restraining order against Hunter, his ex who is at the center of his latest legal battle. The restraining order was in place after he became obsessive over Hunter and threatened to kill himself after they broke up. Despite the restraining order, Conrad broke into her house back in June 2015 and was later arrested.