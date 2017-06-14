"Bachelor in Paradise" star Corinne Olympios has broken her silence about the much-discussed alleged swimming pool incident that forced producers to suspend the ABC show, and she says she's a "victim."

TMZ spoke to the reality TV star on June 14 and she told the website that she has hired a team of lawyers in order to "seek justice."

"I'm a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened on June 4," she said. "Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production."

She adds, "As a woman, this is my worst nightmare and it has now become my reality. As I pursue the details and facts surrounding that night and the immediate days after, I have retained a group of professionals to ensure that what happened on June 4 comes to light and I can continue my life, including hiring an attorney to obtain justice and seeking therapy to begin dealing with the physical and emotional trauma stemming from that evening."

Only a week after filming began in Mexico for "Bachelor in Paradise," the series was suspended upon reports on possible sexual misconduct. Multiple reports claimed that DeMario Jackson and Corinne were inebriated and fooling around in a swimming pool, but the production studio is now investigating whether Corinne may have been too drunk to consent.

DeMario sent text messages to a friend earlier this week that tapes will vindicate him.