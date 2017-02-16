Courtney Stodden is opening up about her recent split from her husband, Doug Hutchison, saying the emotions are still "raw."

On Feb. 10, the former teen bride confirmed rumors that she and her husband had split after six years of marriage. On Feb. 16, she chatted with Us Weekly and said their marriage actually fell apart last year.

"2016 was all around a really bad year," she said. "I think both of us saw the warning signs for quite some time, but technically we've been split for two and a half, three months now. It's really recent and the emotions are still really raw."

Still, the 22-year-old has nothing but positive things to say about Doug, 56.

"He's been the rock for me though so many things that I've been through," she said, "so it's been interesting, for sure."

Perhaps the toughest thing she and the "Green Mile" actor have been through occurred last year when she suffered a miscarriage. The strain of that "absolutely" affected their marriage, Courtney said.

"We've been through so much together that on one hand our bond is so deep and profound because we've experienced the ups and downs and all this craziness together," she said, "but in the end, I feel like it's also weighed on us and our relationship. So in order to just remain friends hopefully, I just want to part and try to work on each other."

A day before her Us Weekly interview it was reported that Courtney had started dating Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Marc Mani, and the two actually celebrated Valentine's Day together at Locanda Veneta restaurant in Los Angeles.

Marc, 47, is well known in Los Angeles and reportedly dated Heather Locklear from 2013 until they split last August.