David Schwimmer and his wife of seven years, Zoe Buckman, are ending their marriage.

The couple shares 5-year-old daughter Cleo Buckman Schwimmer.

"It is with great love, respect and friendship that we have decided to take some time apart while we determine the future of our relationship," the couple said in a statement. "Our priority is, of course, our daughter's happiness and well being during this challenging time, and so we ask for your support and respect for our privacy as we continue to raise her together and navigate this new chapter for our family."

The couple has been together for 10 years, but tied the knot in 2010 in a small, private ceremony.

David and Zoe, who met while the former "Friends" star was directing 2007's "Run" in London, have always been immensely private, but hadn't been seen out publicly since October 2016.

It was the first marriage for both.