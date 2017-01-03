Less than two months after Demi Lovato and UFC stud Luke Rockhold went public with their relationship, the duo have called it quits.

TMZ reported on Tuesday, Jan. 3 that Demi and Luke split, citing multiple sources. But, it seems that Demi has a fighting chance with another man already.

If social media is any indication, Demi has already moved on and has been cozying up to MMA fighter Guilherme "Bomba" Vasconcelos, a fighter in the Bellator promotion, a competitor of Ultimate Fighting Championship.

The two don't seem to be hiding it either.

On New Year's Eve, Bomba shared a photo of the two together looking festive.

"Happy new year !!!!," he wrote of the image.

On Jan. 3, he then shared an image of he and the singer walking with their arms around each other. He simply captioned it with a heart emoji.

She actually appeared on his Instagram page several times over the last few months, including on Halloween.

She also appeared on his page while they hung with friends at a Christmas party. Demi shared the same video on her page, as well.

Demi's love life has been quite busy. In June 2015, she announced that she and Wilmer Valderamma had broken up after nearly six years together.

In August, she was linked to Luke. They duo's relationship accelerated quickly, and they even gotten matching finger tattoos of smiley faces.

In November, she was photographed holding hands with Luke on their way into the Conor McGreggor vs. Eddie Alvarez UFC match in New York City. Two days later, both made the relationship Instagram official by posting a black-and-white photo of themselves together at the match.

The photo remains up on her Instagram page, despite the split.