Laurence Fishburne's wife of 15 years, Gina Torres, have split, they confirmed on Sept. 20. The news came after she was photographed kissing another man recently, leading many to wonder if the couple has secretly and quietly split.

FayesVision/WENN.com

"With heavy hearts, Laurence and I quietly separated and began the dissolution of our marriage in the early fall of last year," she told People magazine. "There are no bad guys here. Only a love story with a different ending than either one of us had expected."

She added, "Happily, however, our family remains intact and we will continue to raise our daughter together with love and joy and awe. As well as raise each other up with respect and love and the continued understanding that we're in this together, if not side by side."

Laurence and Gina were last seen together publicly in December 2015. Since then, they have made multiple solo appearances at premieres and other events.

The couple married in 2002.

The New York Post's Page Six reported on Sept. 20 that Gina, who most recently starred in "Suits," was spotted an an hour-long lunch at the Sweet Butter cafe in Los Angeles with the mystery man. While not wearing a wedding ring, she was seen passionately kissing the man's face across the table.

Rumors of turmoil have surrounded "The Matrix" star and Gina for the past year. In a January 2016 interview with Hello! magazine, Gina referred to herself as the actor's wife. However, in September 2016, she told the New York Times that she quit "Suits" after six years because "my personal life needed to be tended to."

WENN

Laurence and Gina share 26-year-old daughter Delilah. Laurence has two other children from previous relationships, and Gina has been the stepmother to those children.

A rep for the actress declined comment to Page Six, whereas Laurence's rep didn't respond.