Meghan Markle is over the moon to embark on her new life with Prince Harry, but she made one big sacrifice in the name of love. The "Suits" actress had to leave behind one of her beloved dogs, and many think it's because he's too old to fly.

The soon-to-be princess bride has two rescued dogs. One of them, a beagle named Guy, is in the United Kingdom and has permission to stay there. The other dog, a labrador-shepherd cross named Bogart, didn't make the trip.

For the love of hand-me-downs. This was Bogart's sweater when he was a puppy, and now it's keeping Guy warm. #puppylove #adoptdontshop #reducereuserecycle A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Dec 3, 2016 at 12:54pm PST

Harry's communication secretary, Jason Knauf, said, "Bogart is now living with friends," but refused to comment on why the dog did not go to England with Meghan. Jason said the decision "would have lots of complexity to it."

Many Twitter users wondered if Bogart was too old or too big to live with the betrothed couple, as their apartment is rather small.

Harry's lady love told the BBC, "I have two dogs that I've had for quite a long time, both my rescue pups. And one is now staying with very close friends and my other little guy is, yes he's in the UK, he's been here for a while. I think he's doing just fine."

Bogart & Guy were not happy to see me leave for the airport again this morning. Thankfully their lobster toy from @worldofangus made for a good distraction. Be back soon, my loves. #adoptdontshop 🐾 A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Jun 5, 2016 at 12:21pm PDT

Meghan, who the secretary said is "fond of her dogs," often kept in touch with the pooches via FaceTime when she was away.

In order to live in the UK, Guy had to be subjected to several vaccinations and blood tests, as well as being microchipped, the Daily Mail said.

Meghan's love of dogs apparently spreads to the Queen's famous Corgis, too. During a meeting with the Queen, Harry said, "The Corgis took to you straight away," Harry told Meghan in the couple's first formal interview since their engagement. "I've spent the last 33 years being barked at; this one walks in, absolutely nothing," he joked. Meghan agreed, saying, "That's true. Just laying on my feet during tea, it was very sweet."