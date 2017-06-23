Do Beyonce and JAY - Z now have certified mini-me's?

MediaTakeOut.com reported what it claims to be the names of the superstar couple's newborn children.

"They had twins, the boy's name is Shawn after his dad, and the girl's name is Bea - after their parents," a source told the website, which, to be fair, doesn't always have the best track record when it comes to accuracy.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images North America

Fans on social media were torn about names, with some liking them and others not.

One person said those were "adorable names." Another wrote, "Beyonce really named her twins Shawn & Bae after JAY - Z and herself because she knows they're already untouchable. Beyonce can't be beat."

Other people were less thrilled.

"It's cute or whatever but I was hoping for some colors or inanimate objects like chair and chain," one person said. Another said that the whole thing "has to be a joke," adding that the names are "bloody ridiculous."

Kalaidjian / BFA / REX / Shutterstock / Rex USA

The couple hasn't officially revealed the names of their twins and technically haven't confirmed the births at all. But, on June 23, one of Beyonce's inner circle said that he knows the names.

"I know a lot more than most people, but I can't talk about it," Beyonce's choreographer and creative director Frank Gatson Jr. told Us Weekly. "I even know the names! But they have to be the people who announce it."

Mr. Gatson, you are a smart man.