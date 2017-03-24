"Flip or Flop" star Christina El Moussa announced a new addition to her family: a French Bulldog named Cashie!

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

The HGTV personality took to Instagram on March 24 to share a photo of herself with daughter Taylor, 6, in matching purple bikinis while holding the adorable new Frenchie, who already has his own Instagram handle.

"Welcome to the family!! @cashiethefrenchbulldog," Christina captioned the photo.

The mother of two also posted a video of Taylor and her little brother, Brayden, meeting Cashie for the first time.

"Tay's first time meeting @cashiethefrenchbulldog," she wrote in the caption.

As for Cashie's Instagram page, the tiny pup posted a photo of himself and his mom at her photo shoot for L*Space by Monica Wise swimwear.

The new puppy comes on the heels of Christina's split from contractor Gary Anderson, her boyfriend of several months.

In May 2015, she and "Flip or Flop" co-star Tarek El Moussa, the father of her two children, called it quits. They're currently in the process of making their split official -- while simultaneously filming the new season of their hit reality TV show.

Something tells us this puppy was well timed and will bring a lot of joy to the El Moussa home!