Harry Styles and Camille Rowe have been rumored to be together since July, and a new photo of the twosome seems to confirm all suspicions.

Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock

Shortly after the Victoria's Secret angel was spotted at his concert at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, the two were caught by a fan having dinner at a L.A. restaurant.

A Tweeter snapped a photo of the 23-year-old former One Direction member and his 27-year-old model girlfriend at a casual restaurant. Harry wore all-black clothing, topping it off with a baker boy hat. Despite his bandaged hand — he just got surgery on his wrist to fix tight tendons — he carried Camille's purse for her. Meanwhile, she appeared to be wearing his striped sweater over her shoulders.

Last month, after the singer and Playboy model were spotted at a New York gig, a source told The Sun, "Harry and Camille are in the early stages of dating. He's very protective of his relationships so isn't going to want to make a big show of things. They are well suited and seem happy. She's a real star on the rise. He seems besotted."

Harry has tried denying the romance, specifically during an interview with his friend Nick Grimshaw. Nick playfully hooked the "Dunkirk" star up to a heart monitor to see what excites him, and then flashed a photo of Camille on the screen.

Matt Baron / BEI / Shutterstock / Rex USA

"I don't know her," he said awkwardly. "I'm sure she's a wonderful person. I hate you all so much."

Harry's relationship marks his fifth with a Victoria's Secret model, as he's been linked to Cara Delevingne, Sara Sampaio, Nadine Leopold and Kendall Jenner in the past.