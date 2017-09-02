Heather Graham is back on the market.

The "Boogie Nights" actress and producer Tommy Alastra have called it quits after more than a year as a couple.

According to Us Weekly, they parted ways in July, though neither Heather nor Tommy have yet to acknowledge the breakup.

Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

The star of "The Hangover" was not on hand during the Hollywood premiere of "Jackals," which Tommy produced, on Aug. 29.

A source tells Us Weekly that the producer attended the premiere with another ex-girlfriend, "The Originals" actress Taylor Cole, with whom he was photographed on the red carpet.

"They looked pretty cozy," said the Us Weekly source.

Jesse Grant / Getty Images

Heather and Tommy were first linked in the summer of 2016 when they were seen kissing in New York City and then vacationing together in Italy.

Heather hasn't posted about Tommy on Instagram since June, when she shared a photo of them together at the beach along with the sun and heart emojis.

☀️❤️ A post shared by Heather Graham (@imheathergraham) on Jun 4, 2017 at 10:53am PDT

Tommy took to Instagram a few days later to share another photo of himself and Heather at the beach.

"Baby blue," he wrote in the caption.

Baby blue💙 A post shared by Tommy Alastra (@talastra) on Jun 9, 2017 at 6:23pm PDT

The handsome producer, who once dated January Jones, also took to Instagram in January to gush over Heather on her birthday.

"Happy birthday to the kindest, smartest, bad a--, most loving woman. Sexy AF to boot.... # I love ya," he captioned a photo of the blonde beauty holding a birthday cake.

Happy birthday to the kindest, smartest, bad ass, most loving woman. Sexy AF to boot.... # I love ya. #happybirthday #aqurius A post shared by Tommy Alastra (@talastra) on Jan 29, 2017 at 10:45am PST

Us Weekly reports that Heather appears to have unfollowed her ex on the photo-sharing platform.

She's previously been linked to a number of famous faces, from Leonardo DiCaprio and Russell Crowe to Adam Ant and Corey Feldman.

She opened up about why she's never tied the knot during an interview with Vegas magazine in 2013: "I'm not against [marriage]," she said. "I would definitely do it if I was in the right situation. … I would like to be with someone I could settle down with and be with for the rest of my life. But I don't feel like I need to."

"I kind of feel like I dodged a bullet," she added. "I'd rather be happily single than unhappily married. In the meantime, I'm having a lot of fun."

Here's hoping this round of singledom is equally fun for Heather!