"Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kenya Moore secretly got married last week and she shared the first piece of evidence on Instagram on June 16, 2017!

A good man is hard to find but true love is even harder. I found both. 🙏🏾💍👰🏾 #truelove #agoodman #wife #god #happiness #crazyinlove #kenyamoore A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Jun 16, 2017 at 11:16am PDT

She wrote, "A good man is hard to find but true love is even harder. I found both. 🙏🏾💍👰🏾 #truelove #agoodman #wife #god #happiness #crazyinlove #kenyamoore"

Kenya confirmed the nuptials in St. Lucia to People on June 15, but has yet to release the identity of her hubby--though he is reportedly a businessman.

"I'm just ecstatic," she told People. "This man is the love of my life and I'm so happy to begin our lives together as husband and wife."

Although the former Miss USA 1993 has been on "Housewives" since 2012, this is Kenya's first marriage. She previously dated personal trainer Matt Jordan, which was chronicled on the show.

Kenya is expected to return to "RHOA" for its 10th season. Congrats, Kenya!