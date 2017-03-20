Former "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Kim DePaola is speaking out about the double murder that her car was linked to, saying she has nothing to do with the grisly crime and believes that it's gang-related.

"People are saying my car was tied to the murders, my car was not tied to anyone," Kim told Radar Online on March 20. "Aaron Anderson, a friend of my son, was supposed to drop my son off at the airport, park the car and not use it. But he used the car and then this horrific accident happened."

On March 17, two badly burned bodies were found in a car that belongs to Kim, who appeared on the Bravo reality show from 2010 to 2013. Both people were shot in the head "execution style," law enforcement sources told a New York NBC News station. Aaron is suspected to be one of the victims.

According to TMZ, Kim's son Chris Camiscioli regularly drove the car -- which appeared to be an Audi S line -- that's at the center of the double murder in Paterson, New Jersey.

Kim says she was with her son in California when the crime occurred.

"The cops never thought I had anything to do with it. This would've happened in my car or not," she said. "The mob doesn't do this. It would be gang related. Maybe they pissed someone off and they're making a statement. I hope they find these savages."

Days after the gruesome crime, Aaron's mom had not heard from him.

"I've been calling him and it's going to voicemail," his mother told NBC. "I would have heard from him."

Kim posted a message about the shocking crime on Instagram on March 19 as news reports swirled. "I am humbled by the outpour[ing] of love and support during this very difficult time," she wrote in an image captioned "Thank you to everyone for your support!!!!" She continued, "My son and I are both safe. Our deepest condolences go out to the victims' families of this truly horrific tragedy."