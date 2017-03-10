Jackie Warner, the former reality TV star who was arrested for felony assault with a deadly weapon last month, strongly believes she will prevail in court.

On Feb. 24 the former Bravo star crashed her car, but apparently has no recollection of the incident, saying she was "sleep driving."

According to TMZ, Jackie hit a pole while she was driving. However, when cops arrived, she backed up into a cop car, causing a deputy to jump out of harm's way.

While in Los Angeles on March 9, Jackie told a camera crew that she is "feeling great, stronger than ever."

The one-time "Work Out" and "Thintervention" host didn't speak about the details of the case, but said, "We have a strong defense and I feel very good about it."

On the day of the accident, Jackie apparently had one alcoholic drink at lunch, but didn't drive to or from the restaurant. When she returned home she says she took an Ambien pill and went to sleep. She woke up in the hospital, apparently with no recollection of ever leaving her home or driving.

Her friends are calling it "sleep driving."

Pals of Jackie said that her outfit at the time of the crash proves she wasn't aware what she was doing -- she was reportedly not wearing pants. Also, TMZ reports that she blew around a .08 when she was given a breathalyzer test (also something she doesn't remember taking).

"I will be able to discuss all that after the case and I'd be happy to, but now is not the time," she told the camera crew.