Jennifer Hudson and her ex, David Otunga, just can't find common ground in regards to their split, and they're both accusing the other of defying a judge's orders.

Joseph Marzullo/WENN.com

This is shaping up to be one of the more bitter battles in recent memory.

TMZ said that David believes that Jen has been slyly throwing jabs at him on "The Voice" and on social media, which violates a gag order in their custody war over their 8-year-old son, David Jr. He cited a Dec. 4 episode of "The Voice" in which Jennifer makes a joke about none of her relationships lasting.

He also cited a social media video she posted in which she speaks cryptically of "hate" and "jealousy." Jen doesn't say David's name, but he feels that it's about him.

He wants the judge to find Jennifer in contempt for violating the gag order, TMZ said.

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Jen has a bone to pick with her ex, too, claiming he's leaking false stories to the press to ruin her career. She also wants him found in contempt of court.

The Blast obtained an emergency motion filed by the singer-actress in which she said he's trying to hurt her career and her child. She alleges that David or his team have been telling media outlets that he won primary custody of their son, which she says is not true. She does acknowledge that she dropped her protective order against him but said she only did that so he would leave the family home.

She further said that she is the breadwinner among the two of them, describing the former WWE wrestler's career goals as "voluntary underemployment."

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

She is now petitioning the court to keep her ex or his team from speaking about her publicly. "She even claims he signed a confidentiality agreement back in August, but he is now denying the authenticity of the signature," The Blast says. Jen also wants him to issue a press release stating that he didn't win primary custody of their son.

A judge has not ruled.