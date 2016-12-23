Performing runs in the family! Jennifer Hudson's 7-year-old son David Otunga Jr., has got some serious moves!

The youngster channeled his inner Michael Jackson on Thursday, Dec. 22, showing off some impressive dancing while grooving to "Smooth Criminal." David dances in a full-length mirror while wearing a long-sleeved shirt bearing his last name on the back. His proud mom filmed the flawless dance sequence.

My munch is giving it ! He loves him some Mj ! He always say " I need my good socks, it helps me dance better " he is in here giving it to me ,he said mommy u ready .... A video posted by Jennifer Hudson (@iamjhud) on Dec 22, 2016 at 7:25pm PST

"My munch is giving it ! He loves him some Mj!," JHud captioned the video to her 1.7 million Instagram followers. "He always say 'I need my good socks, it helps me dance better' he is in here giving it to me, he said mommy u ready ...."

The singer and Oscar winner's fans couldn't get enough of the short video, many of them commented on how impressive her little man is.

David's dad, David Otunga, an actor and professional wrestler, shared the video with his 181,000 followers and, like his wife's fans, many showered praise upon the tyke.

"Here's the next Michael Jackson for you!," the elder David wrote of his son. "Little David's serious about his Michael!"

Little David has knack for the spotlight. Jennifer often posts videos of her little munchkin singing on Instagram. Earlier in the week, mom and son saw a display for her movie "Sing" while out shopping. The two decided to hit a few notes in front of the display.

So me and my munch while out shopping for @davidotunga Christmas gift , ran into this !!!! Well look at there ! Be sure to go see "sing" guys ! @harveymasonjr A video posted by Jennifer Hudson (@iamjhud) on Dec 20, 2016 at 2:05pm PST

Earlier in the month, she shared a video of her son meeting Stevie Wonder and having a sing off (after some coaxing).

I mean who gets moments like this ! Munch u better sing with a legend of all legends !!! Come on !!!! Proud mommy !!!!!! #singmovie #steviewonder A video posted by Jennifer Hudson (@iamjhud) on Dec 3, 2016 at 9:09pm PST

"I mean who gets moments like this!," she wrote of the meeting. "Munch u better sing with a legend of all legends !!! Come on !!!! Proud mommy !!!!!! #singmovie #steviewonder."