Jennifer Hudson's ex is now the primary custodial parent of their 8-year-old son after the feuding parents struck a deal.

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

TMZ reported on Nov. 28 that J.Hud and David Otunga reached a temporary custody agreement that gives him custody over David Jr. the majority of the time. Jen's travel schedule was one of the main factors in the decision, as she is currently in London shooting "The Voice UK." She's also traveling to Los Angeles often for the American version of "The Voice." David has been the primary caretaker of their son since he was born because of Jen's traveling, most of which is for work.

The former duo, who live in Chicago, will continue to work on a more permanent solution.

In addition to the agreement, Jen also voluntarily dropped her protective order, which prohibited David from having contact with their son or her, TMZ said.

Joseph Marzullo/WENN.com

Jennifer Hudson and David, a former professional wrestler, announced their split last month after nearly 10 years together. She alleged abuse, which he vehemently denied.

In mid-November, Jennifer was granted a protective order, which her rep said was "in the best interest of their son."

In her petition, she said David had exhibited "aggressive, threatening and harassing behavior toward me" and added that she's been "living in fear."

He alleged that her fears are all made up and she only sought the order to try to gain a custody advantage. David's lawyer refuted all of the Oscar winner's claims.

"Mr. Otunga has never abused or harassed Ms. Hudson or their son, and it is unfortunate, especially in today's climate, that she would feel the need to make these false allegations against him," the statement said. "Mr. Otunga looks forward to his day in court and in being awarded the residential care of the parties' only child."

In addition to the custody agreement, David has agreed to never return to her home.