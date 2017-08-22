Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez continue to be the picture of happiness.

The pop star took to Instagram on Aug. 22 to share an image with her man. The pic shows J. Lo standing behind A-Rod with her arms wrapped around her beau, both of them smiling for the camera.

Love our weekends...🌺🌺🌺. Now back to work!! #riseandgrind #workhardhavefun #livelovelaugh A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Aug 22, 2017 at 6:59am PDT

"Love our weekends.... Now back to work!! #riseandgrind #workhardhavefun #livelovelaugh," she captioned the image.

It's believed she and Alex took the photo during a weekend getaway to the Hamptons.

A day prior to posting the photo, the Yankee legend shared an image of himself at dinner with his lady love and his two daughters, Natasha and Ella.

Dinner with my girls. #CoconutGrove #305 A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Aug 21, 2017 at 8:16am PDT

"Dinner with my girls. #CoconutGrove #305," he captioned the image.

It's been a nice week for J. Lo, who was able to spend time with her boyfriend of nine months and his children. The family snap is in sharp contrast to the sexy images of Jennifer Lopez gracing the cover of Paper magazine, which she shared on Instagram on Aug. 21.

PAPER MAGAZINE OUT NOW! Glam by: @robzangardi @marielwashere @lorenzomartinjr @scottbarnes68 @tombachik #AlliHave #JLoVegas A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Aug 21, 2017 at 12:11pm PDT

While the magazine primarily touts her hugely-popular Las Vegas residency show, J. Lo also speaks about her insanely busy schedule, which includes the Sin City residency, her drama "Shades Of Blue" and reality-based competition "World Of Dance."

"I feel like I'm always challenging myself to be better, and do better, and do different things, and to not stay stuck in one thing, and to grow. Now I'm doing a Spanish album, and I just want to keep doing different things and keep challenging myself as a creative person, you know?," she said. "It makes me happy to be able to create like that and just do all kinds of different things."

She added, "I think people get surprised because they always want to put you in a box, like, 'Okay, she's a singer,' or, 'She's a dancer,' or, 'She's a producer,' or, 'She's a director.' 'You can't do all of these things.' And it's like, 'No, I can, and I'm going to. And thank you. And you're welcome.'"