Jesse Williams and estranged wife Aryn Drake-Lee have reached a temporary custody agreement for their two children.

The duo will share joint legal custody of Maceo and Sadie, according to TMZ, who obtained the court documents.

"All decisions made regarding the health, welfare and upbringing will be made between the two of them," TMZ said.

The agreement also makes it clear that neither Jesse nor Aryn can make derogatory remarks about the other in front of the children. The warring parents have not held back when it comes to bashing the other one in the media or in court documents.

In April, it was reported that Jesse and Aryn had split. Since then, Jesse has been linked to actress Minka Kelly.

The new agreement could impact Minka as it states that neither Jesse nor Aryn "shall introduce a person with whom he or she has a romantic relationship to the children until the relationship has endured at least six months."

Interestingly, when the duo first split, it was reported that things were amicable, but they later got increasingly volatile.

In court docs filed in mid-August, Aryn claimed that their kids are being "emotionally compromised" because of Jesse's dating life, saying he has a "revolving door" of women. She also claimed that Jesse has an unhealthy temper. The actor, though, countered that claim this week, saying that his kids have never seen him angry, but they have witnessed Aryn be verbally abusive to him. He also said she once repeatedly slammed the front door on his leg during an argument.

In July, he filed court documents claiming that his estranged wife refused his request for more time with the kids and so he asked for a "court order for a joint physical custody parenting plan."

"Aryn restricts my time with the children and decides when, and for how long I may have them. She has rejected, without any reason, each and every request I have made to have the children sleepover at my residence," the actor said. "On the few days that I have the children, Aryn has insisted that my time with the children be limited during the week to approximately two and half hours per day, despite my requests for more time, including overnights with the children."

At one point he argued that Aryn was punishing him for carrying a large work load.