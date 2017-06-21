Jesse Williams and his estranged wife, Aryn Drake-Lee, are in the midst of an increasingly contentious custody battle for their two children.

In April, it was reported that the duo had split after five years of marriage.

E! News obtained court documents in which the "Grey's Anatomy" actor and his attorney claim that Aryn has refused his request for more time with the kids, Maceo and Sadie, and so he's asking for a "court order for a joint physical custody parenting plan."

"Aryn restricts my time with the children and decides when, and for how long I may have them. She has rejected, without any reason, each and every request I have made to have the children sleepover at my residence," the actor says. "On the few days that I have the children, Aryn has insisted that my time with the children be limited during the week to approximately two and half hours per day, despite my requests for more time, including overnights with the children."

Jesse argues that he is an upstanding, hands-on father who has always been involved in the children's lives.

Aryn's lawyer told E! News, Protecting the privacy and well-being of their children is of paramount importance to Aryn Drake-Lee Williams. It is unfortunate that Mr. Williams has chosen to draw public attention to this difficult time and transition for their family.

"Aryn is solely interested in the best interests of their children, supporting a healthy relationship with both parents, and protecting the children's privacy. Therefore, she will not comment any further on Mr. Williams' unilateral and unfortunate public allegations."

On April 24, TheJasmineBRAND.com reported that Jesse and Aryn Drake-Lee had actually filed for divorce in March. They listed "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the divorce. TMZ reported that the split is amicable at the time.

A source told TheJasmineBRAND.com, "They're trying to keep their split top secret and away from the public. They've actually been separated for awhile now."