Jesse Williams has been spending a lot of time around Minka Kelly since splitting with his estranged wife, but the actress doesn't appear to be the reason for the split.

The "Grey's Anatomy" actor and Aryn Drake-Lee Williams have been separated for more than a year, TMZ reported on April 25.

Jesse and Minka have been spotted hanging out over the past few months and recently spent time in Paris where they were shooting a video game/movie. On Jan. 28, she even shared a snap with Jesse and another friend.

"Last meal en Paree post 15hr workday!," she wrote. "Time for silly. 🍷"

This could be nothing more than a simple friendship.

TMZ said fans of Jesse's are upset about the split, but quoted a source who said that actor felt like the relationship "played itself out." Aryn reportedly doesn't want a divorce.

On April 24, TheJasmineBRAND.com broke the news that Jesse filed for divorce earlier in the month. He listed "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the divorce.

"They're trying to keep their split top secret and away from the public. They've actually been separated for awhile now," a source told the site.

The former couple has two kids. TMZ obtained the divorce petition filed on April 11, which states that Jesse wants joint physical and legal custody.

Jesse is also asking the court to deny her spousal support.