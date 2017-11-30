Jessica Simpson is facing backlash after posting a photo of her 5-year-old daughter wearing makeup.

In the image, Jessica and her mini-me, Maxwell, both wear makeup. Maxwell is seen with dark lipstick while sitting in the makeup chair inside of MAC Cosmetics.

This is NOT an #ad, @maccosmetics is my daughter’s favorite store! Mommy-Daughter Day with #MAXIDREW #girlygoth A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Nov 29, 2017 at 4:22pm PST

"This is NOT an #ad, @maccosmetics is my daughter's favorite store! Mommy-Daughter Day with #MAXIDREW #girlygoth," Jessica captioned the image.

Jessica's 4 million Instagram followers let her hear it, with many of them parent-shaming her.

"Her favorite store?? OMG. She should be playing outside or learning about the world not sitting in a chair putting on make up at MAC. What's wrong with you," one person wrote.

"Isn't she too young for makeup?," another asked.

Per usual, many people came to Jessica's defense.

"People need to chill the eff out!! It's a mummy daughter day, most girls would have thought this was so fun," one person commented. "She's not doing anything wrong or illegal."

Another commented foresaw the negatively, writing, "I'm sure the trolls are gonna have a field day! You're a good mommy to support her interests!"

Another said, "This poor girl can't catch a break. Cute pic of mommy and daughter day. It's the holiday season - stop being haters."

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

This is hardly the first time Jessica has dealt with negativity when it comes to her parenting. On Halloween, the parent police again mom-shamed her for dying her daughter's dark as a part of the costume.

Willie, Waylon, Belle and Cowboy Ace #Halloween2017 A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Oct 31, 2017 at 6:06pm PDT

If history is any indication, this won't be the last time social media gives Jessica unwanted parenting advice.