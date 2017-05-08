It's curtains for former "Real Housewives of Miami" couple Joanna Krupa and Romain Zago.

The duo separated in December 2016 after nearly four years of marriage, E! News reported on May 8.

"They just grew apart," a source told the outlet, adding that the two remain friends.

UKI/WENN.com

The couple were often seen in disagreements during the Bravo show's three-year run. They even called off their engagement once in 2012 but reconciled and eventually tied the knot in June 2013 in a "million-dollar princess wedding."

Joanna, who also appeared on Season 9 of "Dancing With the Stars," had spoken rather openly about her desire to start a family with Romain.

FayesVision/WENN.com

"We're talking more and more about it. Honestly, [one second] I want to have a baby and [then] another second I don't feel like I'm ready for it just yet. So what I think I'm gonna do -- unless it happens naturally -- I think I'm gonna freeze my eggs in the next month or two," she told Us Weekly in 2014. "I wish I did that in my twenties but, unfortunately, I didn't. So I think I'm gonna do it just in case because every year I'm like, 'This is the year, this is the year.' But I'm still focused on other things that it's just really hard, and I don't want to take it away from being a mother."

They essentially had a bicoastal marriage, with her spending most of her time in Los Angeles while he resided predominately in Miami.

Perhaps the writing was on the wall: Joanna recently celebrated her 38th birthday without her husband, and the duo -- who frequently posted about each other in the past -- have been absent from each other's social media pages in 2017.