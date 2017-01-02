Following John Legend's NYE performance at Nikki Beach in St. Barts, the "All of Me" singer opted to stay abroad a bit longer to vacay with his wife Chrissy Teigen, 31, and their adorable 8-month-old daughter Luna Simone Stephens.

On Jan. 2, Chrissy and her mom Vilailuck Teigen, also along on the trip, took to Instagram to share a slew of shots from the picturesque vacation.

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model posted a picture of her hubby John, 38, taking a dip in the pool with their baby girl.

And, another too-cute pic of Luna sitting up like a big girl in a purple swimsuit. "Toessssss," she captioned it.

She also shared one holding Luna by the ocean, with the wind clearly starting to get the best of her little black sun dress as she did an impressive ballet move.

Chrissy's mama couldn't help but post the funnier version of the photo, with her exposed bum covered up by a smiling emoji.

Plus, another pretty hysterical shot of Chrissy trying her hand at being a masseuse.

Luna's grandma put the LOLs aside for one more sweet photo of Chrissy and Luna poolside. "Swim time," she wrote.

The whole fam has been in St. Barts since last week, celebrating John's birthday there on Dec. 28.