Following John Legend's NYE performance at Nikki Beach in St. Barts, the "All of Me" singer opted to stay abroad a bit longer to vacay with his wife Chrissy Teigen, 31, and their adorable 8-month-old daughter Luna Simone Stephens.

On Jan. 2, Chrissy and her mom Vilailuck Teigen, also along on the trip, took to Instagram to share a slew of shots from the picturesque vacation.

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model posted a picture of her hubby John, 38, taking a dip in the pool with their baby girl.

❤️

A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

And, another too-cute pic of Luna sitting up like a big girl in a purple swimsuit. "Toessssss," she captioned it.

Toessssss

A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

She also shared one holding Luna by the ocean, with the wind clearly starting to get the best of her little black sun dress as she did an impressive ballet move.

Grey day ballet

A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Chrissy's mama couldn't help but post the funnier version of the photo, with her exposed bum covered up by a smiling emoji.

Got you! @chrissyteigen 🌴🙊😂😂😂

A photo posted by Vilailuck ไชยอุดม Teigen (@pepperthai2) on

Plus, another pretty hysterical shot of Chrissy trying her hand at being a masseuse.

Getting massage by the pro👍👍❤️❤️

A photo posted by Vilailuck ไชยอุดม Teigen (@pepperthai2) on

Luna's grandma put the LOLs aside for one more sweet photo of Chrissy and Luna poolside. "Swim time," she wrote.

Swim time 🏝👙🏊‍♀️👩‍👧💞💞

A photo posted by Vilailuck ไชยอุดม Teigen (@pepperthai2) on

The whole fam has been in St. Barts since last week, celebrating John's birthday there on Dec. 28.