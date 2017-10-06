"Weekend at Bernie's" star Jonathan Silverman and his wife Jennifer Finnigan have welcomed their first child together, but time was not on their side, and she was in labor for more than a full day.

Jennifer was in labor for 28 hours!

The new mom announced the birth on Oct. 6 on Instagram. "#fbf One week ago today, On September 29th, after a 28 hour labor, our little girl was born into the world. Happy One-Week Birthday, Ella Jack," she wrote alongside a picture of the baby girl's foot. "We love you very much."

The actor, who also starred in "Caddyshack II," reposted the same image. He gushed over his wife and their daughter in his caption.

"First we had each other. Then we had you. Now we have everything. Welcome to the world my sweet daughter," he wrote. "To my gorgeous warrior wife @jennigan1 you are the most courageous, most powerful, most beautiful person I have ever met. Our daughter could not have chosen a better mother and role model and best friend. I love you both with everything I got💖💖."

Over the summer, Jennifer talked to People magazine about how her daughter would be raised.

"I want to give her every opportunity I never had and I want to see her blossom into whoever she wants to be. Just talking about it makes me emotional," she said. "It just feels right and the idea of seeing my husband holding a little girl … I'm swooning already. She's going to be a really lucky girl to have a dad like him."