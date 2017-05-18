Judith Light, one of the stars of the beloved 80s and early 90s sitcom "Who's The Boss," hinted that a reboot of the classic show is possible.

"People have talked about that for a really long time," the actress told Us Weekly. "I have no idea. All of us are working so I'm not sure how we would all get together, but I never say never to anything!"

Judith, who is still stunning, played Angela Bower on the show. Tony Danza starred as her housekeeper, Tony Micelli. The series also starred Alyssa Milano, Danny Pintauro and Katherine Helmond.

In 2015 Alyssa, who played Samantha Micelli, told the New York Post that she would be "one hundred percent" in for reprising her role if it was a "really good script."

"I think [my character] would have kids and Tony would be a grandfather," she said.

While reacting to Alyssa's comments, Judith told CBS News, "I was so surprised to hear her say that. I saw that and I went, 'Oh my goodness!' Life is long and life is short and you never have any idea what's going to happen. I swore that I would never do a sitcom. I swore that I would never do a soap opera and now I have stopped doing that. I have no idea. The possibilities are always open and always there."

Judith currently stars opposite Jeffrey Tambor in "Transparent," so she would have to find room to play Angela if the opportunity were to arise.