Does Judith Light ever age?

While that seems like a silly question, it really isn't based off of how incredible the actress continues to look. She looks as youthful at age 68 as she did 30 years ago when she played Angela Bower on "Who's The Boss"... perhaps even more so!

The Tony and Emmy-winning actress radiated beauty as she recently attended the 2nd Annual Lucille Lortel Awards at NYU Skirball Center. Wearing a black jacket, form-fitting top and black loose slacks, Judith looked far younger than a woman who has been in show business for nearly 50 years.

While arguably her most notable role was from 1984-1992 on "Who's The Boss" opposite Tony Danza, Judith has continued to carve out an amazing career, as she currently stars on Amazon's "Transparent." In 2016, she starred in one-woman off-Broadway play called "All The Ways To Say I Love You."

"I have gotten more interesting parts as I have matured," she told "Good Morning America" in 2016. "I think it's rare, but I do think it's changing, and the more women who are speaking about it and talking about themselves as we mature instead of hiding it or trying to closet it in some way, we're making a path forward."

Judith clearly doesn't shy away from her age. In 2015, she became a spokeswoman for the National Council on Aging to educate the over 65 crowd on the risks of the flu.

On "Transparent" age often comes into play, as her character's ex-husband comes out as transgender later in life.

"It says something about our culture," she told "Entertainment Tonight" in 2015, admitting that she was once embarrassed to promote flu shots for the National Council on Aging. "Unless you're willing to talk about age... unless you're willing to put it out there, there's no way that people can have a different relationship to it and that you cannot change the culture."

"People who are in their 60s are not dead," she added.

Judith certainly looks anything but dead these days.