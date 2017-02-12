Justin Theroux took to Instagram on on Saturday, Feb. 11 to wish his wife Jennifer Aniston a very happy birthday on social media.

"HBDJ," he wrote next to a super-cute -- and rare -- selfie of the couple on Instagram, with Jen blowing a kiss to the camera.

"The Leftovers" star even added a heart emoji in his caption, and ended it with a "XO."

HBDJ❤ XO A photo posted by @justintheroux on Feb 11, 2017 at 6:05pm PST

Jennifer, who turned 48 years old, married Justin, 45, quietly in 2015.

The pair hardly ever shares personal photos on social media, so the pic came as a bit of a surprise.

His last photo of his wife was posted almost exactly one year ago, featuring Jen peering out at the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

#eiffeltower 🌹 A photo posted by @justintheroux on Feb 14, 2016 at 3:32pm PST

According to Us Weekly, the couple is currently vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico to celebrate.

And, they're apparently spending their down time with Jennifer's old "Friends" co-star Courteney Cox and her man Johnny McDaid.

Happy birthday, Jen!