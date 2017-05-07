Chris Brown's ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran will testify in court against the singer and will detail the times he allegedly brutalized her.

TMZ reported on May 7 that Karrueche has "no fear" of testifying against Chris.

In February, the model was granted a restraining order against her ex after filing court documents claiming the rapper vowed to kill her, and added that he's beat her up before.

Paul Morigi / WireImage

In her legal statements, the model said that Chris "told a few people that he was going to kill me" because they are no longer together. Her documents allege that the singer has told friends that he was going to "take me out" and "threatened to shoot me."

Karrueche's claims, according to the celebrity website, that he "punched me in my stomach twice" and "pushed me down the stairs." These incidents, if true, would have occurred while he was on probation from his assault on Rihanna.

The legal papers also claim Chris has threatened to harm her friends and even recently threw a drink at one of them.

Gregory Pace / BEI / Shutterstock / Rex USA

On May 4, Chris was served with legal documents after his birthday party.

TMZ reported that the "alleged abuse started a long time ago but she built up her confidence to finally put an end to it, especially after the alleged recent death threats."

In Chris' infamous assault case surrounding Rihanna, she refused to testify against him.

Karrueche wants to testify to not only air out her allegations against Chris, but the celebrity website said she also wants to motivate and "inspire other women similarly situated to come forward and confront people who brutalize them."