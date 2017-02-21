Chris Brown's ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran has filed court documents claiming the rapper vowed to kill her, and added that he's beat her up before.

Considering her claims, a court granted her a domestic violence restraining order and now Chris must stay 100 yards away from Karrueche, her mom and her brother, according to a new report in TMZ.

In her legal statements, the model said that Chris "told a few people that he was going to kill me" because they are no longer together. Her documents allege that the singer has told friends that he was going to "take me out" and "threatened to shoot me."

Karrueche's claims, according to the celebrity website, that he "punched me in my stomach twice" and "pushed me down the stairs." These incidents, if true, would have occurred while he was on probation from his assault on Rihanna.

The legal papers also claim Chris has threatened to harm her friends and even recently threw a drink at one of them.

Chris and Karrueche dated off and on from 2011 to 2015. They split for good after it was revealed that Chris fathered a daughter with another woman while he was dating Karrueche.

The way Karrueche sees it, Chris is starting to be less talk and more action, and that is what is scaring her.

In early February, Chris shared a video of him saying he would make women "miserable" and chase them.

In an obscenity-laced tirade, Chris said he stalks woman and said that when he's in love with you, "ain't nobody gonna have you. I'm gonna make you miserable."

The news of the restraining order came as news that his much-discussed fight with rapper Soulja Boy was called off.