Kelsey Grammer and Camille Grammer's teen daughter Mason stuns during New York Fashion Week
Watch out, Kaia and Gigi! There's a new celebrity offspring making waves in the fashion world.
Mason Grammer, the 15-year-old daughter of Kelsey Grammer and "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum Camille Grammer, stepped into the spotlight during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 9.
The blond beauty donned a stunning cream, floral-print dress with long sleeves, ruffled shoulders and a collar during the Malan Breton fall/winter 2017 collection presentation. (She previously represented the label on the catwalk during their presentations in February and September 2016.)
Mason's mama took to Instagram to share several behind-the-scenes photos of her daughter during the show.
"Backstage at @malanbreton #nyfw with my girl @mason.grammer," Camille captioned one shot of her little girl having her makeup done.
But once the presentation started, that's when the former reality TV star really got snap happy.
"Proud of my girl @mason.grammer walking today for @malanbreton #nyfw," Camille captioned a photo of Mason on the catwalk.
"Proud of my daughter @mason.grammer ❤ Thank you @malanbreton #stylefw #nyfw #malanbreton #masongrammer," she echoed in a second post of a similar shot from a different angle.
Camille also shared a collage of photos from the night, which she captioned, "At the @malanbreton fashion show. Congrats Malan 💜 @malanbreton @consuelo_vanderbilt_costin always great to see you."
Of course, she also shared a video of Mason strutting her stuff on the runway.
"We were transported back in time. 1920's and 30's. Congratulations on a stunning show @malanbreton ❤ we love your heart and passion! #malanbreton #stylefw #nyfw," wrote Camille.
Mason isn't the only member of her family who's followed in their parents' footsteps. Her two older half-sisters, Spencer Grammer and Greer Grammer, are both actresses. (All three girls have different mothers.)
She also has three younger half-siblings -- Faith, Kelsey Jr. and Auden from Kelsey's current marriage -- and a younger brother named Jude, Camille's second child.
Looks like you're next, Jude!