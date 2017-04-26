Khloe Kardashian is ready to start a brood with her man Tristan Thompson.

A source tells Us Weekly that Khloe "definitely wants a big family" with her man of seven months. "She wants multiple kids."

Khloe is quite confident that Tristan, who shares a 4-month-old son with his ex-girlfriend, will be the future father of her children and believes he'll be a good dad because "he never wavered on his support for his son," the source said.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star has made no secret that she envisions Tristan as her husband.

She recently told ES Magazine that she would gladly accept a proposal from the NBA star.

"I would love to have a family. We've talked about it," she said. "He [already] is a father, and I know for a fact that he would be an impeccable father."

But, all that will happen in due time.

"I definitely want to be a mom. But I don't put the pressure on it. It's not like, 'The clock is ticking,'" she said. "I feel in my soul it will happen."

In April, Khloe posted a picture with Tristan at a birthday party she threw for him. She captioned the image with heart emojis, simply writing, "Us."

Speaking to Extra recently, she said Tristan is the one.

"I think that's why we are in relationships — to find the one," she said. "And, I mean, I am in love with him. I think he's, like, the best. And yeah, so I hope so. Only time will tell."

She may not have to wait long for a ring either.

Us' source said, "They'll almost certainly get engaged before the end of summer."