Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have some extra pocket change after selling their Los Angeles-area mansion and profiting $8.8 million in the process.

Mr.Canon / Splash News

TMZ said the pair has sold their 10,000 square foot Bel Air mansion, which sits on an acre, for $17.8 millon. They purchased the property in 2003 for $9 million. It's the most expensive sale in Kim and Kanye's super exclusive Bel Air Crest community, the website states.

Kanye and Kim have been renovating another home in the Hidden Hills area for years, and now they are expected to finally move into the home.

TMZ said the Bel Air home was purchased by Ukrainian philanthropist Marina Acton, who is based in Silicon Valley. Marina is moving to the Los Angeles area to pursue a music career. She reportedly found the home "inspiring."

Things are certainly changing in a hurry for Kim and Kanye, as they are expecting a third child via a surrogate.

In July, Us Weekly reported that the couple's surrogate is a San Diego mom in her late 20s, referred by an agency. The woman has also served as a surrogate before, the mag said.

Will Alexander/WENN.com

A month prior, TMZ reported that a financial deal was in place where the surrogate would pocket $45,000 to carry the child to term. If there are multiples, the surrogate gets $5,000 for each additional kid. There are also strict instructions in place for the surrogate regarding her diet, hair and her sex life (she's even forbidden from handling kitty litter or getting in a hot tub.)

Kim and Kanye are already parents to North, 4, and Saint, 23 months. During her pregnancy with Saint, Kim suffered from placenta accreta, which is a condition in which the placenta grows into the wall of the womb and prevents it from easily detaching at the time of birth. Doctors have warned her about getting pregnant again, saying she could be risking her own life.