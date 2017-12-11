Christmas is coming! "Game of Thrones" star Kit Harington is not only a huge actor, but he's apparently a Christmas tree delivery boy, too.

A report in the Evening Express said Kit was in Scotland over the weekend and decided to help people with their Christmas trees, even carrying the large trees to customers' cars at Wardhill Castle in Aberdeenshire.

A photo posted to a "Game of Thrones" fan account even documented a moment when Kit assisted a man with a tree.

"He was very down to earth, just mucking in and helping out with everything," a customer told the Evening Express. "He seemed very friendly, but people weren't approaching him for selfies as it was very obvious he was there as a family member rather than a celebrity."

It's likely that Kit was in the area with his fiance, Rose Leslie, as her parents own Wardhill Castle and live in the area.

The castle is rumored to be a possible location for Kit and Rose's wedding.

The nuptials are expected to have several of the duo's "GOT" costars. In fact, Kit said that he called a producer and told him that that production schedule needs to be changed so that cast and crew can attend.

"I rang him up and I said, 'I'm getting married and it's your fault actually,'" he said, referring to the fact that he and Rose met on the set of the HBO show. "I think for the final season he is so stressed that he's reached that peaceful level. I was like, 'You need to factor in a 'Game of Thrones' wedding by the way.' They [the cast] have all got to be there so the whole thing has got to shut down."