Younes Bendjima is now dating one of the most eligible women on the planet, Kourtney Kardashian, but by his own admission, he's "still the same" person he was before being thrust into the spotlight.

The New York Post's Page Six conducted an email interview with the 24-year-old model who has been seen kissing and cozying up to Kourtney, 38, all over the Cannes Film Festival.

"There's no pressure at all," he told Page Six about his sudden rise fame, thanks to his new romance. "I'm still the same. I don't forget where I'm from. I care about the fam and still hang out with my home boys … I'm still doing my thing."

In the interview, Younes refused to confirm the romance, but it seems to be firing on all cylinders based on countless images of the new couple, who were first linked in December 2016.

"My favorite things to do are spend quality time with people I love, take care of my family, work out every day and always think of how can I be a better than I am already," he said.

Since being discovered on the streets of New York City at age 17, Younes' face has been in dozens of magazines and he's walked runways in multiple fashion shows. Still, he said he considers modeling "mostly a hobby," and really wants to own restaurants with his father in Algeria and France.

He'd also like to develop a fragrance.

Right now, though, he's doing exactly what he loves to do with the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star in France.

"I love traveling. I grew up in a very simple and modest family and didn't get to explore the world … I left my comfort zone at the really young age of 17," he said.

Now, he spends most of his time in Paris and New York (and if things keep going well with Kourtney, you can probably add Los Angeles to that mix, since that's where she lives).

"I have so much love for New York," he said, "this city helped me so much and made me so much more mature."