Talk about a night to remember! Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn's first date included sex, police and a home that Kate Hudson currently lives in.

Kurt and Goldie have been together for 34 years, but have never gotten married. Kurt recalled his insanely memorable first date during an interview on Harry Connick Jr.'s talk show.

The date started with the duo going to the World War II movie "Swing Shift," but then shifted to the famous Playboy Club so the two could dance -- Goldie was a professional dancer, but Kurt's moves needed a lot of work.

The couple had a great time despite there being no room to dance.

"We left and we both agreed night wasn't over yet," he said, adding that Goldie was renovating a nearby home at the time, so they went there.

"We eventually found our way upstairs looking at imaginary furniture and we were in the imaginary bedroom now and we are realistically having sex when the police walked in," he said. "We had to break into the place to get in so the next thing I see is a flashlight and Goldie and I are like, 'What?' It was bizarre and weird."

Police told him and Goldie to get a hotel room, which they did.

"That was our first date," he said. "It was a lot of fun, I can't believe it was a long time ago."

Kate, Goldie's daughter, now lives in that very home.

Oh, if those walls could talk...