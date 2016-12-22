Kyle Richards is suffering from a severe case of puppy love.

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star got an early Christmas gift from her family on Wednesday, Dec. 21 and she had the most adorable meltdown over the gift.

Kyle was gifted the cutest furry puppy, a half Newfoundland and half Saint Bernard with red bow tied around her neck.

Christmas came early tonight!! My family surprised me with this beautiful baby! ❤️Never been so surprised in my life ! 🐶🎄❤️#bestgiftever A video posted by Kyle Richards Umansky (@kylerichards18) on Dec 21, 2016 at 9:04pm PST

In the clip, Kyle can barely keep her emotions together upon seeing the new family member, originally thinking a prank was being played on her.

"Whose is that? Are you lying? Are you telling the truth?," she adamantly wondered. Upon realizing it was the real deal, she got teary-eyed and hugged the dog. "Are you kidding me? Are you kidding me?" she said.

The puppy was a rescue.

After the surprise, Kyle took to Instagram to show a closeup photo of the adorable pooch.

This is our new baby ❤️ so madly in love ! We need help picking a name ! She is 1/2 Newfoundland 1/2 Saint Bernard . Thank you @spotrescuedogs for allowing my daughters & husband to adopt this beautiful baby . We will love & cherish her ❤️promise ! #adoptdontshop A photo posted by Kyle Richards Umansky (@kylerichards18) on Dec 21, 2016 at 9:43pm PST

Viewers of the Bravo show know that Kyle is a huge animal lover, and it's believed that she has three dogs.

Kyle Richards = Certified dog mom.