No rebound here! It's more than just a fling for Kylie Jenner and her beau Travis Scott.

The reality TV star and the the "Go Off" rapper have only been dating for a few weeks, but according to Us Weekly, they're in it for the long haul.

"Travis is telling friends that he and Kylie are the real deal," a source told the mag.

The duo has been seen out together since she split with longtime boyfriend Tyga. On April 14 at Coachella, he "immediately gave Kylie a kiss" following his performance, an onlooker told the mag.

She's also been seen with him at his concert in Boston in late April and at a Houston Rockets game. The duo, along with friends, including Kylie's sister Kendall Jenner, celebrated his birthday in New York City on April 30.

At the party, "They really looked like a couple," a source said.

Kylie didn't waste any time in getting together with Travis after splitting with Tyga in late March. Tyga even moved out of her house on April 5.

"Tyga moved out," a source close to Kylie told Us at the time, adding that the point of contention stemmed from "Keeping Up With The Kardashians." The source said, "Tyga feels he's been belittled on the show."

The duo had been living together in her $6 million Hidden Hills, Calif., mansion for nearly two years.

"She will keep an eye on him," the Jenner source said. "She doesn't trust him, but can't let go."

Kylie and Tyga split and reconciled multiple times since they began dating in September 2014.

On April 3, a source told People magazine, "They tend to take little breaks all the time and then get back together. It's definitely possible they'll work things out again."