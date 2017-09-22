Kylie Jenner is reportedly pregnant, according to a multiple reports.

TMZ, which is typically credible, broke that news on Sept. 22 that the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star was pregnant and Travis Scott, her boyfriend, is the father. Sources later confirmed the news to People magazine, which said she's due in February.

Judy Eddy/WENN.com

Kylie and Travis have been dating since April.

TMZ says that Kylie, 20, began telling friends earlier this month at the Day N Night Festival. Travis has also been telling friends, even indicating that it's a girl (although TMZ was careful to claim the gender is speculative at this point.)

People magazine's source said, "They started telling friends a few weeks ago. The family has known for quite some time. She is REALLY excited and so is Travis!"

Another source close to the family told the mag, "It is an unexpected but completely amazing turn of events that she could not be more excited or thrilled about. Everyone is overjoyed for her. This is the happiest she's ever been."

Getty Images

The Kardashian brood has not confirmed that report. However, the celebrity website points out that lately the social media savvy Kylie has been only posted current shots of her from the chest up. Any full body images that she's recently posted are older images.