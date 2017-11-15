Kylie Jenner didn't like playing second fiddle in her family when it came to her baby shower, a new report claims.

According to Bang, the pregnant reality TV star was unimpressed and disappointed by her "low key" baby shower, feeling that her half-sister Kim Kardashian West's baby shower a few days before stole her thunder.

Kim and her husband, Kanye West, are welcoming a girl via a surrogate.

"Kim got the VIP treatment for her baby shower, it was naturally an out of this world, no expenses spared celeb packed event with Kim as the star of the show. Kylie's by contrast took place a day later and was much more low key," a source said.

Kylie's shower -- a pajama party -- was reportedly held at her Hidden Hills home, but that wasn't her first choice. It wasn't really her choice at all.

"Firstly Kylie had to do hers as part of the TV show - Kylie had her own ideas, she wanted to do a very young, hip and LA type baby shower - in a cool club with all of her friends there, and the opposite of Kim and Khloe's plans," the source said. "But she had do it on a certain date for TV scheduling purposes so they can show the episode before the baby is born - but after Kim."

Kylie was also reportedly upset that her boyfriend and baby daddy Travis Scott didn't attend the party.

The party was kept off of social media because of contractual obligations with the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," something that irked the social media-savvy Kylie.

"It was a pajama party in the garden, with all of her friends - organized by the TV producers and her mom Kris. Kris is a producer so was stage managing the episode of the show," a source told The Sun. "Kylie's friends couldn't use social media so pics didn't leak out, and everyone was banned from taking selfies for Snapchat just in case. Kylie didn't like wearing baggy pajamas - she'd prefer something sexier or cooler - and of course Travis wasn't there. He's on tour. She was upset he couldn't make it - she knew he'd be on tour, but it's hard for her. She'd prefer he was by her side. Instead, her best mate Jordan had to step in again."