Hordes of social media users have been blasting Lena Dunham after she spoke openly about abortion on a podcast, saying "I wish I had one" to become a more pure political activist.

On the "Women of the Hour" podcast, the outspoken "Girls" star spoke about visiting a Planned Parenthood clinic in Texas several years ago and she was asked to share her story of abortion.

"I sort of jumped. 'I haven't had an abortion,' I told her. I wanted to make it really clear to her that as much as I was going out and fighting for other women's options, I myself had never had an abortion," she said. "And I realized then that even I was carrying within myself stigma around this issue.

She continued, "Even I, the woman who cares as much as anybody about a woman's right to choose, felt it was important that people know I was unblemished in this department... I feel so proud of them for their bravery, for their self-knowledge, and it was a really important moment for me then to realize I had internalized some of what society was throwing at us and I had to put it in the garbage. Now I can say that I still haven't had an abortion, but I wish I had."

Fans were outraged and were eager to tell the actress what they thought.

"FYI an abortion is not something you 'get to have.' It's an awful experience one SHOULDN'T wish for like a gift from Santa," one woman wrote. Another said, "Lena Dunham wishes she had an abortion. As if abortion is some sort of cool bucket list item. She is disgusting."

"I'm pro-choice but those Lena Dunham comments are just not right," another said.

Her critics drastically outnumbered those who sympathized with her comments. Lena hasn't addressed the controversy, but on the day of the interview she shared a photo of a bag on Instagram that said, "My Body My Business."

She captioned the image, "Want to have 10 kids? Amazing! No kids? That's phenomenal too! It's your body, and you choose the best look for it at every stage of your life. As we enter a year where our basic bodily autonomy is (exhaustingly, unsurprisingly) again under attack, it's more important than ever to remember that we're only free when our bodies are ours. Love and holiday blessings to you, no matter how you've chosen to live in the body you've got."