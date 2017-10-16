What kind of secrets does the former First Kid know about Harvey Weinstein? That's the question a class action suit wants to know and according to a report in The Blast, they plan to subpoena Malia Obama in order to find out.

According to the report, a new class action suit is being filed against Weinstein, and his company, The Weinstein Company. Those behind the new lawsuit are attempting to talk to Malia about what happened during her three-month internship with the company earlier this year.

The 19-year-old interned for the major Democratic Party donor, reportedly reading and pitching scripts to company execs — a larger role than most interns in Hollywood play. She began the internship shortly after her father left office.

Sources told The Blast that Malia will be subpoenaed for a deposition and will be asked if she had any idea about Harvey's alleged sexual assaults, seeing or hearing anything that would be troublesome during her time at his company. The strategy of the class action suit, which is being prepared by The Armenta Law firm, will be based on information from the Harvard freshman.

The Blast claims there are theories surrounding President Obama and Harvey, namely that he had been made aware of the sexual harassment allegations and "the wagons circled" to oust Harvey from his company, before he did any more damage to it. The theory is believed to explain his rapid-fire downfall.

The Obama family used to rave about Harvey. In 2013, at a Careers in Film Symposium, Michelle said, "I want to start by thanking Harvey Weinstein for organizing this amazing day. Harvey. This is possible because of Harvey. He is a wonderful human being, a good friend and just a powerhouse."

Their tune has changed dramatically in light of these allegations, with President Obama issuing a statement reading, "Michelle and I have been disgusted by the recent reports of Harvey Weinstein. Any man who demeans and degrades women in such fashion needs to be condemned and held accountable, regardless of wealth or status. We should celebrate the courage of women who have come forward to tell these painful stories. And we all need to build a culture, including by empowering our girls and teaching our boys decency and respect, so we can make such behavior less prevalent in the future."