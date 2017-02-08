Although Maria Menounos' favorite football team won another ring, the TV host lost a part of hers during a Super Bowl celebration.

The E! News host said she was freaking out and banging her hands on metal boards during the Patriots' record-breaking comeback, resulting in her losing a small diamond from her engagement ring.

"It pays to be a superfan of the Patriots," Maria told E!. "I didn't know that I could break my ring being a superfan but apparently that's what happened."

Maria said she knew she damaged her engagement ring the moment it happened. She is planning on getting it fixed, but just not right away.

"I might wait until I bang my hands on a few more metal boards at another game because I think the Patriots will be right back there again next year," she says. "I think I learned my lesson, and when I have to be a superfan I'll just wear it around my neck or something because this is going to be an expensive habit being a big sports fan."

Maria got engaged to longtime boyfriend Keven Undergaro in March 2016 after he proposed on "The Howard Stern Show."

While speaking about how much he loves her, Kevin said, "Although I said that this isn't a proposal I want to ask you something, Maria. Will you make me the happiest man on Earth?"

He then got on bended knee.

"Is this a joke?" Maria said aloud, clearly shocked as Kevin pulled the custom ring (which, by the way, features a brilliant-cut center stone and 220 brilliant-cut diamonds.)

"You did amazing," she added, when looking at the bauble.

She showed off the sizable ring on her Snapchat shortly after the reality of the moment had set in. "I just got engaged on the Howard Stern show! I am still in shock. My jaw is dropped. I can't even believe this!"