Is something up, guys?

Mariah Carey and ex-husband Nick Cannon have been raising eyebrows in recent days as they continue to spend more and more time together.

They were photographed together three of the last four nights!

The pair, who split in 2014 after six years of marriage, were seen all dressed up with twins Moroccan and Monroe -- who turn 6 on April 30 -- having dinner at Mr. Chow restaurant in Beverly Hills on April 20, reports Us Weekly.

Then just one night later on April 21, Mariah, 48, and Nick, 36, went to dinner at Nobu Malibu -- without their kids. They were photographed leaving together in Nick's car.

On April 23, they were photographed with their twins again, this time at Jessica Biel's kid-friendly restaurant, Au Fudge, in West Hollywood.

Mariah has also been posting family photos on her Instagram page, including a snapshot of all four of them dyeing Easter eggs together followed by a pic of herself, Nick, Moroccan and Monroe reading a story together in bed.

#bedtimestories #demkids #family @nickcannon A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Apr 21, 2017 at 12:45am PDT

All these outings come on the heels of Mariah's recent split from backup dancer Bryan Tanaka, who reportedly had an issue with how close she and Nick are.

Sources told TMZ in early April that Mariah ended things with Bryan, 34, at some point after they traveled to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, together in late March. According to the TMZ, Bryan had serious issues with Mariah's relationship with Nick. Bryan reportedly started flirting with other women in front of Mariah to get back at her for the Nick situation.

Mariah, meanwhile, was said to be frustrated with shelling out big bucks to satisfy Bryan's allegedly expensive taste in jewelry, watches and shoes.

Nick just welcomed his third child, a son named Golden "Sagon" Cannon, with ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell, a former Miss Arizona USA , on Feb. 21.

Whether Mariah and Nick's relationship is taking a fresh romantic turn, they've simply renewed their friendship or they're spending time together for their kids remains to be seen.